Do Not Comply

Son of the Republic
Published 20 hours ago

Digital Wallets & Central Bank Digital Currencies

* This is about Europe, but it’s coming to America.

* The Fed is actively working on the very same thing — and the [Bidan] administration wants it.

* This has broad implications.


The full segment is linked below.


Redacted News | No More Cash In Europe! The Digital Wallet Is Almost Here (9 November 2023)

https://youtu.be/LVzme7ffSaQ

Keywords
freedomlibertypolice stateprivacyfiat currencyfederal reserveglobalismtyrannybig brotheruniversal basic incometotalitarianismcashless societynon-compliancebanksterdigital currencycentral bankdefiancecatherine austin fittsdigital iddigital walletcbdcdigital passportclayton morrisnatali morrisrob roos

