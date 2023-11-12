Do Not Comply

Digital Wallets & Central Bank Digital Currencies
* This is about Europe, but it’s coming to America.
* The Fed is actively working on the very same thing — and the [Bidan] administration wants it.
* This has broad implications.
The full segment is linked below.
Redacted News | No More Cash In Europe! The Digital Wallet Is Almost Here (9 November 2023)
