(May 31, 2024) Human Events: On Friday's episode of Human Events Daily, host Jack Posobiec WENT OFF after Donald Trump was convicted of 34 counts of falsifying business records the day before, declaring "Yesterday was 30 May, a day that MAGA will never forget."
"MAGA remembers, and I have a question for you. Are you the hunter or the prey? What happened to Donald Trump yesterday wasn't just a miscarriage of justice," the host said.
He called the conviction an "act of war" and those who pushed for it "unhuman," a term he coined for his upcoming book.
Article “JACK POSOBIEC: MAGA will never forget May 30”:
https://humanevents.com/2024/05/31/jack-posobiec-maga-will-never-forget-may-30
Full episode “HUMAN EVENTS: 30 MAY - MAGA REMEMBERS”: https://rumble.com/v4yppr2-human-events-with-jack-posobiec.html
