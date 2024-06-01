Jack Posobiec: MAGA will NEVER forget May 30

(May 31, 2024) Human Events: On Friday's episode of Human Events Daily, host Jack Posobiec WENT OFF after Donald Trump was convicted of 34 counts of falsifying business records the day before, declaring "Yesterday was 30 May, a day that MAGA will never forget."





"MAGA remembers, and I have a question for you. Are you the hunter or the prey? What happened to Donald Trump yesterday wasn't just a miscarriage of justice," the host said.





He called the conviction an "act of war" and those who pushed for it "unhuman," a term he coined for his upcoming book.





