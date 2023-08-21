Create New Account
Illinois Zoo Welcomes Birth of Critically Endangered Baby Antelope
Published 21 hours ago

Breitbart


August 21, 2023


PRECIOUS! An Illinois zoo welcomed a critically endangered antelope calf on August 8. Weighing in at 15 pounds, this male calf marks the third successful addition to the addax family at Brookfield Zoo in just over a year.


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/Yn-LiuaDc3w/

illinoisbirthbabybreitbartantelopecritically endangeredaddaxbrookfield zoo

