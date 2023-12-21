Create New Account
Should I Create A High Ticket Course Or A Membership Program?
Towers Of Zeyron
Published 14 hours ago

Us business people can be so reductionist at times.


- Twitter or Threads?

- Facebook Ads or Google Ads?

- Clickfunnels or Systeme.io?


And now: high ticket or memberships?


Why not BOTH?


Look at how national militaries make decisions. They don't get so reductionist as to be "Navy or Army," "submarines or fighter jets."


Wherever possible, the strongest, most capable militaries willingly make bets on them ALL.


coachingconsultinghigh ticket

