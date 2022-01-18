Tonga 'Volcanic Eruption': Projectile

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The [Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai] event on 15 January 2022 just got more interesting.
Does anyone believe a volcano could suddenly erupt or explode with no warning signs?
If you accept that story, you might also believe 2 phantom jets brought down 3 skyscrapers on 9/11.
This reeks of a deep state attack.
Their attempt to trigger an Atlantic event failed [La Palma, Canary Islands] so they switched to the Pacific.
Once again, the white hats seem to have mitigated it and prevented a disaster.
https://twitter.com/DanAndr75899390/status/1483005951238373379