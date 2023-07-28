Forever Chemicals associated with hormone disruption, cancers, etc found in Leggings.

Paul Saladino, MD





Lululemon leggings contain chemicals that are difficult for the human body to get rid of. They’re called “forever chemicals” for a reason.





And they’re associated with hormone disruption, cancers, and others. Opt for natural fabrics like cotton or wool.





@paulsaladinomd





https://twitter.com/paulsaladinomd/status/1684670811255226368?s=20