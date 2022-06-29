J6 TRUTH With Freedom Fighter Cara Castronuova & Randy Ireland- EPISODE#57 [MIRROR]

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Alpha has a conversation with C.A.P.P (Citizens Against Political Persecution) Founders Cara Castronuova and Randy Ireland. The January 6th Committee is spreading propaganda across the United States to persecute J6ers and silence the remaining free patriots. Gateway Pundit Investigative Journalist Cara Castronuova and Political Freedom Fighters Randy Ireland share the truth of what really happened on J6 and what the Government doesn’t want you to know.
https://rumble.com/v1a72h2-j6-truth-with-freedom-fighter-cara-castronuova-and-randy-ireland-episode57.html
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Proverbs 12:17: He who speaks truth declares righteousness,
But a false witness, deceit.
🧩 RELAYS 🧩
■ Cabal ■ Elitism ■ Great Reset ■ NWO ■ Subjugation ■
■ https://cabal.truthparadigm.tv
■ https://cabal.truthparadigm.news
■ http://truthparadigm.tv
■ https://shows.truthparadigm.tv
■ https://truthparadigm.news
⬇️ RELAY CHANNELS ⬇️
■ https://rumble.com/c/CabalElitesNWO
■ https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/RfCbl2NxU3kf/
■ https://www.brighteon.com/watch/1ded1033-0278-49bb-920b-2c0706171b4f?index=1
■ https://tv.gab.com/playlist/cabal-elites-nwo-626c3d2a01ace87c90645071
■ https://app.clouthub.com/#/search?q=%23CabalTruth
■ https://www.ourfreedomtube.com/@778f679b8?page=play-lists
⬇️ TREASURE ⬇️
■ https://cspoa.org
■ https://www.j6truth.org/
■ https://thepatriotlight.com/
■ https://reawakeningseries.com
■ https://covid19criticalcare.com/
■ https://ministry.truthparadigm.tv
■ https://ministry.truthparadigm.news
■ http://truthparadigm.net
⬇️ CREDIT ⬇️
■ https://sources.truthparadigm.net
■ https://rumble.com/c/TheAlphaWarriorShow
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