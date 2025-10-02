Help Your Own Needy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Our government really should be helping our own needy citizens—people who were born here, who have lived here all their lives, who are actually citizens of our nation, and are LEGALLY eligible to vote—who, for the most part, are not homeless through any fault of their own before handing loaded silver platters to those who have violated our laws just to get here.
#HelpTheHomeless, #HelpOurNeedy, #DoYourJobs