CDC CREDIBILITY CRISIS
The CDC has been an unmitigated disaster regarding messaging during the pandemic. Their ever-changing and often contradictory guidelines seem to be the only consistency.

There are many hot-button topics in the midterm elections that are in some way linked to the Covid response. The economy. Education. Government censorship and control. Today, we confront one of the thorniest issues to arise from the pandemic: the massive loss of credibility in our top public health agencies.

