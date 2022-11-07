CDC CREDIBILITY CRISIS

The CDC has been an unmitigated disaster regarding messaging during the pandemic. Their ever-changing and often contradictory guidelines seem to be the only consistency.
There are many hot-button
topics in the midterm elections that are in some way linked to the Covid
response. The economy. Education. Government censorship and control. Today, we
confront one of the thorniest issues to arise from the pandemic: the massive
loss of credibility in our top public health agencies.
