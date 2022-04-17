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04/15/2022 The biggest tent of the New Federal State of China hosted more than 10,000 Ukrainian refugees at the Polish border, a number that surprised the German volunteer who came to deliver the relief supplies, and although it was the first time he had heard about the New Federal State of China (NFSC), he thought that the NFSC volunteers did a fantastic job.