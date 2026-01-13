The Self Serving Hypocrisy of University of Nebraska Lincoln Faculty Opposing Budget Cuts

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In December 2025, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln implemented $27.5 million in budget reductions to address a structural deficit, including eliminating four academic departments and merging others, amid faculty protests, town halls, and a no-confidence vote against the chancellor.
View the full article and supporting material at the Nebraska Journal Herald and Substack https://nebraskajournalherald.substack.com/p/the-self-serving-hypocrisy-of-university
#UNL #NebraskaEducation #HigherEdCrisis #FacultyProtest #UniversityReform