Dr Jennifer Daniels - History of Medicine There's Always A Back Story on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (05.23.17)

Show Highlights:

-Is it allergies or chemtrails, GMO food, glyphosate, or the government experimentally releasing chemicals?

-The backstory behind syphilis, lupus, and vaccines. In the Tuskegee Experiment, Lupus is actually the same as syphilis, but doctors call it a false positive test. It’s a vaccine contaminant. What really works to treat syphilis is clean food, air, water, frequent bowel movements, and turpentine. Same thing works for lupus and arthritis. Turpentine immobilizes the parasite and allows the immune system to heal itself.

-How to use turpentine? Go to VitalityCapsules.com and read the Candida Cleaner pdf.

-It’s all about extending the power of certain people and reducing other people’s power.

-Cannabinoid is useful medically, can replace a whole slew of drugs. But it’s not significant medically because of government legalities. Unless approved for recreational use, it’s still essentially illegal.

-Paul asks why he has hemorrhoids when he poops 2-3 times/day. Hemorrhoids are an obstruction of bile flow.

-Lynn is a 50 yo female with a dull ache under left rib. Sounds like the splenic flexure, which is the hairpin turn of the colon by the spleen.

-Can other essential oils be used with turpentine and sugar? Doubtful. Turpentine is not an essential oil, it’s the sap of the tree which has been distilled.

-How to fix keratosis pilaris – chicken skin? Allergic reactions caused by parasites in the gut. The liver is not dumping bile and intestines are not moving enough. Clogged up liver with overflow. Bile is toxins filtered out of the blood. Allergies go away with sufficient hydration with bowel movements.

-We are omnivores.

-Headache at 2 am – take an enema

-Listener with sinus blockage and recent onset intolerance to milk.

-Seborrheic dermatitis of the face -Trish has grinding audible joint pain and Lyme Disease.

-Parkinson’s Disease – can be helped without pharma drugs, which make people senile.

-Cataracts probably can be helped with camphor crystals and Ayurvedic. Or use Vicks VapoRub.

-Scaly spot on skin not improved with castor oil.

-ALS – Lou Gehrig’s Disease. Is a progressive parasitic process eating away at the spinal column. Fly to somewhere such as India to get an Ayurvedic cleanse called panchakarma.

-Listener took 1/8 c. castor oil and got a 1 cm. kidney stone out. Best time is first thing in the morning.

-What to do for scarring in the sigmoid colon due to 15 years of ulcerative colitis?

-Will castor oil help rosacea?

-Listener with immune problems conceived 2 years after father exposed to benezene in water at Camp Lejeune. Do these chemicals change the DNA?

-Vegan with high blood pressure. Stop eating the processed foods.

-Slow healer – take gelatin.

-What to do for SIBO? Transit time is too slow. Turpentine and sugar. What in diet causes the overgrowth? Too many fermented foods, foods with antibiotics in it.

-Where does Dr. Daniels think the syphilis in vaccines came from?

-85 yo with prostate removed has a PSA of 5. Doc says cancer has returned, wants to give him shots to suppress androgens.

-Clean out the kidney before restoring it. Use small willow flower, turpentine, castor oil.

-Ureters, bladder, and prostate are all one organ. All helped by small willow flower herb or tincture. Super fine stuff is filtered out by kidneys, larger stuff by colon. Impurities cause baldness and gray hair. Sold at Maria Treben product site: www.SwedishBitters.com. Take dosing on bottle.

-Naturally lean person wants to gain muscles. Skin and attached fat cause muscle to build up, not protein. Needs carbs – e.g. potatoes. Good sources: oxtail, pork skin on ham hock or pig’s feet.

-Any neuropathy after time as a vegetarian? Does she take extra B12? Yes, 5,000 mcg 3 times/week.

-Listener with CFS takes sleeping pills and antidepressants. Stop those pills – causing daytime hangover.

-It’s water that helps the face, not oil. But put oil on after water to seal in the water; castor oil best. Drink more water.

-Indentations on the side of tongue mean too much water in the system. Cysts on pancreas – either has a parasite or food is too complex and requires too much digestion.

-Any benefit to high CBD oil? Smoking regular marijuana has benefits, don’t know about CBD oil.

-Raised warts on the hand- are they papilloma viruses? Yes. Over 95% of healthy people have papilloma

-What causes small veins to become visible as you age? Blockages in valves of the next larger vein. Apply castor oil, which dissolves blockages.

-Carpal tunnel syndrome – take B50 twice a day. Apply turpentine to the problem area, hydrate more. Cause of problem could be seating, ergonomics, or repetitive use of hand. Collagen for repair.

-DMSO or turpentine – make up your mind which one to use.

-Listener with a long history of gall bladder attacks;

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https://oneradionetwork.com/health/dr-jennifer-daniels-comes-history-medicine-theres-always-back-story-may-23-2017/