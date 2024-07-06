Melbourne Freedom Rally 6 July 2024 Victoria Market

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Part 2 of two videos of the rally, this one covering coming up to Queen Victoria Market and the speeches there by many speakers. We finished our time there with a shared song. Thank you Matt and Barb for bringing that along. These speeches were powerful today. There is a feeling that the gaslighting by the mainstream media is falling apart and we have an increasing hope. We speak to make people aware of the corruption in high places, carcinogens in our water, poison "jab", medical malpractice, etc. There were plenty of listeners at the market waiting in line for their coffee and donuts.