BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Melbourne Freedom Rally 6 July 2024 Victoria Market
Lightpath
Lightpath
23 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
25 views • 10 months ago

Part 2 of two videos of the rally, this one covering coming up to Queen Victoria Market and the speeches there by many speakers. We finished our time there with a shared song. Thank you Matt and Barb for bringing that along. These speeches were powerful today. There is a feeling that the gaslighting by the mainstream media is falling apart and we have an increasing hope. We speak to make people aware of the corruption in high places, carcinogens in our water, poison "jab", medical malpractice, etc. There were plenty of listeners at the market waiting in line for their coffee and donuts. 

Keywords
freedomrallysongmedical malpracticemelbournespeechescarcinogenspoison jabqueen victoria marketlisteners
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy