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How the Supreme Court Gave us No-Knock Warrants
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60 views • February 28, 2022
Through a series of cases from 1963 to 2006, the Supreme Court has created the legal framework for no-knock warrants and forced it on all 50 states. But the states can opt out of that system and nullify those opinions in practice and effect.
Path to Liberty: February 28, 2022
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Path to Liberty: February 28, 2022
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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