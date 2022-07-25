NOI Voodoo Cult Murders 1933 Detroit Article.

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IQ check! The Nation Of Islam was clearly involved in ritual human sacrifice and plotting political assassinations. But those who make Manson Family, Zodiac Killer, and Zebra Murder videos, still haven't been able to connect the dots. The Manson Family is not secret about their Black Moslem influence, nor was Charles Manson. Its those in denial who can't face the fact that W.D. Ford invented L. Ron Hubbard's Dianetics, or that Manson trained with FOI in prison, before he practiced NOI-Dianetics on San Francisco youth. Anti-Black racism lowered the IQ of researchers into this top. CIA didn't even exist when these coordinated murders began. In the Age of Information, Its no longer a secret that the Ford family spawned a network of cult serial killers. The Truth of the matter is here for whoever can handle it.