【Exclusive】9/18/2022 Miles Guo: Putin has Squamous-cell carcinoma which has metastasized. He has less than 12 months to live
【Exclusive】9/18/2022 Miles Guo: Putin has Squamous-cell carcinoma which has metastasized. He has less than 12 months to live. Will Putin become crazy in his last days and decide to bomb Ukraine nuclear power plants or use nuclear and chemical weapons? We hope the heavenly almighty power will stop the disasters in Ukraine and Europe, as well as the massacre of mankind
