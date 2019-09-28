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Ep. 65 - The Truth About Walmart
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630 views • September 28, 2019
You've likely heard all the critics complaints about Walmart: The company underpays its employees, does not offer employee benefits, squeezes its suppliers which, in turn, kills domestic manufacturing jobs and leads to sweatshop labor in less-developed countries. The list continues: Walmart kills Mom and Pop shops, resists the unionization of their workforce, and destroys rural America.
Sounds like a horrible company but what is the truth about Walmart?
Sounds like a horrible company but what is the truth about Walmart?
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