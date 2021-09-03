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Proof the COVID Vaccine is Poison || 4 Vials Analysis || MUST WATCH
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381 views • September 03, 2021
It's even worse than we thought! Stew Peters interviews Dr Jane Ruby who reveals findings from Dr Robert Young. His analysis of the 4 vaccine vials (Pfizer, Moderna, Astrazeneca, Johnson & Johnson) confirms what La Quinta Columna researchers found: the presence of graphene oxide. But it doesn't end there: Dr Young also found other toxic nanometallic content with cytotoxic and genotoxic effects as well as an identified parasite. This is indeed poison. Please share this video widely!
* Source: Stew Peters Show - https://rumble.com/c/StewPeters
* More Information:
Dr. Young's major article reporting his findings - https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/transmission-electron-microscopy-reveals-graphene-oxide-in-cov-19-vaccines
Statement by Dr. Young on sources for all information reported here and in his article/Posted Sep 1, 2021 - https://everydayconcerned.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Statement-by-Robert-O-Young.pdf
Newsbreak 133 Article - Team of Scientists Confirm Presence of Toxins Graphene, Aluminium, Cadmium Selenide, Stainless Steel, LNP-GO Capsids, Parasites, Other Toxins Variously in 4 COVID Vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson - https://everydayconcerned.net/2021/08/28/newsbreak-133-team-of-scientists-confirm-presence-of-toxins-graphene-aluminium-cadmium-selenide-stainless-steel-lnp-go-capsids-parasites-other-toxins-variously-in-4-covid-vaccines-pfizer-mode/
* COVID Shot Dangers - The "vaccine" exposed: http://vax.free2shine.net
* Don't forget to give a thumbs up and share if you liked this video.
For regular updates, subscribe to this channel and visit our blog: http://free2shine.net
* Fair use notice:
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.
* As much as we value your physical health, your spiritual health is so much more precious. We live on this earth for a moment, but then it is eternity...
Where do you stand with God?
God has revealed Himself in His Word, the Bible. He is righteous and cannot stand sin. None of us are righteous because we have all sinned. God in His mercy, sent His only Son to die in our place, take our punishment and make a way for us to be reconciled to Him. Jesus Christ rose from the dead and is alive today. That means there is hope! He can set you free and make you new if you call on Him, repent and put your trust in Him. It is not too late! God is good and He said that He will never turn away anyone who comes to Him.
Free New Testaments available to all at http://free2shine.net
* Source: Stew Peters Show - https://rumble.com/c/StewPeters
* More Information:
Dr. Young's major article reporting his findings - https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/transmission-electron-microscopy-reveals-graphene-oxide-in-cov-19-vaccines
Statement by Dr. Young on sources for all information reported here and in his article/Posted Sep 1, 2021 - https://everydayconcerned.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Statement-by-Robert-O-Young.pdf
Newsbreak 133 Article - Team of Scientists Confirm Presence of Toxins Graphene, Aluminium, Cadmium Selenide, Stainless Steel, LNP-GO Capsids, Parasites, Other Toxins Variously in 4 COVID Vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson - https://everydayconcerned.net/2021/08/28/newsbreak-133-team-of-scientists-confirm-presence-of-toxins-graphene-aluminium-cadmium-selenide-stainless-steel-lnp-go-capsids-parasites-other-toxins-variously-in-4-covid-vaccines-pfizer-mode/
* COVID Shot Dangers - The "vaccine" exposed: http://vax.free2shine.net
* Don't forget to give a thumbs up and share if you liked this video.
For regular updates, subscribe to this channel and visit our blog: http://free2shine.net
* Fair use notice:
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.
* As much as we value your physical health, your spiritual health is so much more precious. We live on this earth for a moment, but then it is eternity...
Where do you stand with God?
God has revealed Himself in His Word, the Bible. He is righteous and cannot stand sin. None of us are righteous because we have all sinned. God in His mercy, sent His only Son to die in our place, take our punishment and make a way for us to be reconciled to Him. Jesus Christ rose from the dead and is alive today. That means there is hope! He can set you free and make you new if you call on Him, repent and put your trust in Him. It is not too late! God is good and He said that He will never turn away anyone who comes to Him.
Free New Testaments available to all at http://free2shine.net
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