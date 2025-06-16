Morning Manna - June 16, 2025 - Proverbs 3:27-30 - Withhold Not Good to Whom It Is Due

In today’s Morning Manna, Rick and Doc focus on the call to act righteously in our dealings with others. Proverbs 3:27–30 urges us not to withhold good from those who deserve it—especially when it’s within our power to help. This passage touches on generosity, justice, and integrity in daily life.





The episode explores real-life applications: helping your neighbor when you’re able, avoiding manipulation or delay when someone is in need, and rejecting deceit or conflict with those who live peacefully. Rick reminds us that living with righteousness means aligning our choices with the heart of God—acting with urgency, not indifference. Faithfulness isn’t just spiritual—it’s practical, and it should shape how we treat people every day.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 6/16/25





