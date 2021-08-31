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DEL BIGTREE’S FULL INTERVIEW WITH INSIDER REPORTER, TOM PORTER
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170 views • August 31, 2021
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/del-bigtrees-full-interview-with-insider-reporter-tom-porter/
Watch what really happened when Del overwhelmed a mainstream reporter bent on writing a slanted piece on Del and the Informed Consent Action Network.
To see Porter’s published article: https://www.businessinsider.com/ican-billionaire-funded-antivax-group-trump-fans-ties-2021-8
Watch what really happened when Del overwhelmed a mainstream reporter bent on writing a slanted piece on Del and the Informed Consent Action Network.
To see Porter’s published article: https://www.businessinsider.com/ican-billionaire-funded-antivax-group-trump-fans-ties-2021-8
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