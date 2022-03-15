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Bases News Michael Shrimpton - Ukraine Insights March 2022
TheBasesProject
TheBasesProject
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154 views • March 15, 2022
Michael Shrimpton is an Intelligence source for Veterans Today, a Barrister and author of the crucial reference book :- Spyhunter The history of the Secret German Intelligence service. He was jailed for alerting British intelligence of a Russian nuke being used to assassinate Queen Elizabeth II at the 2012 Olympics, along with 150,000 other citizens, with a modified and up rated nuke, stolen from the Russian submarine Kursk. Shrimpton gives insights and the history as to why the 2022 war at Ukraine is happening.

Michael complies with certain narratives on established "histories" such as 9-11 for important reasons.

Important extra data on how Germany (back to Prussia in the 1800's) became controller of the UK government through the "Cabinet Office", which recently involved the late Duke of Edinburgh actioning the execution of a key German DVD asset in that office.... which the DVD actioned a response..the assassination of the Duke of Edinburgh...This is a detailed interview, please also refer to Project Camelot's interview in early March 2022 with Shrimpton.
Michael Shrimpton has lectured at the Alternative View conferences, and several The Bases Project lectures, since 2015.BASES2016 and so on.
Keywords
warmiles johnstonukrainegerman secret intelligencemichaeal shrimptonthe bases project
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