Homesteading expert on exiting the Matrix and building community

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In this episode of TishTalk, I speak with John Bush, Founder of Freedom Cells and Live Free Academy which empowers people to exit the corrupt system and create a sovereign community on earth. He talks about his own journey, his current work on educating others to be self-reliant and some of his upcoming free workshops for homesteading.