Homesteading expert on exiting the Matrix and building community

In this episode of TishTalk, I speak with John Bush, Founder of Freedom Cells and Live Free Academy which empowers people to exit the corrupt system and create a sovereign community on earth. He talks about his own journey, his current work on educating others to be self-reliant and some of his upcoming free workshops for homesteading.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.