Blood Moon Magic, Okra Haul & Autumn Prep in Rainy Japan

We’ve had quite a wet week here for a change and it rained again overnight. Earlier in the week I was able to see this month’s Blood Moon eclipse since I get up early enough every morning. It was a beautiful sight. The okra harvesting is still going strong and I got some small carrots, too. Even though the season’s changing I’m still fertilizing some of the plants that still need the nutrition. And I’ve clean up the lower garden and removed the tomato plants down there. And I pulled down half of the trellis netting as I get ready for some changes in the garden.





"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll