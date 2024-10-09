Mobile Hack to stay Connected during Cell Outages

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
IOS 18 Upgrade Required
You now have access to turning OFF cellular data and using a satellite in order to connect with loved ones, reach out for help or roadside assistance
HOW TO ACCESS:
Settings ➡️ Apps ➡️ Messages ➡️ Satellite Connection Demo ➡️ Follow Prompt
WHO CAN GET IT:
iPhone users that have that an iPhone 11 or greater. You have to update your phone
Apple was right when they said this upgrade truly allows people to stay connected
Credit to original creator: @the.weekend.wanders on Instagram
Reposting for visibility - Concerned for Truth