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Inquire Within- Temple of Moloch (Official Video)
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64 views • July 22, 2020
Artist: Inquire Within
Song: Temple of Moloch
Album: Meditation For The Devil
Available at: https://inquirewithinofficial.com/
Every album sale plants 10 Trees!
Every 1000 Spotify/ Apple streams plants 1 Tree!
10 Trees planted for every merch sale ($10 or more)
Learn more about how we are planting trees at:
trees.org/sponsor/inquire-within/
Here is the lyric video for “Temple of Moloch”, the only dark and heavy song on my new album. Did I invent Acoustic Death Metal? This song is all about exposing corruption. For decades people made fun of “Conspiracy Theorists” for saying that the worlds Elites gather together, performing rituals and plotting major world events. Then a journalist snuck into the Bohemian Grove, one of the most secure events in the world. One where the most powerful people in the world.... run around naked and do ceremonies and rituals in front of statues of MOLOCH an ancient deity of child sacrifice. Now for about 2 decades the world leaders have publicly admitted that this event happens and try to play it off as just a “theatrical retreat”. Also for ever people though it was a “Conspiracy Theory” that the worlds elites are involved in massive human trafficking rings... and much worse.... well guess what, it’s HAPPENING! The evidence is all coming out. It is unfortunate that many of the worlds craziest and scariest conspiracies... are coming true, the worst is yet to be revealed.
Link to Streaming Services:
https://bstlnk.to/inquirewithin
This is an alternate version of the song, a bit different from on the album.
I was making some new sound effects to be part of the live backing tracks and wanted to include them in this. ENJOY!............... and expose the NWO
Video footage from:
CABIRIA: 1914 Silent Film Directed by Giovanni Pastrone
Dark Secrets Inside Bohemian Grove: 2000 Documentary film by Alex Jones
Exclusive UFO/ Paranormal articles at https://inquirewithinofficial.com/
Also check out my website http://UFO.video for UFO Footage, Witness Testimony, Government Insiders, Real Government Documents and more!
Follow "Inquire Within" on all social media for all my weirdness
Parler: @inquirewithinofficial
https://parler.com/profile/InquireWithinOfficial/posts
Instagram: @inquirewithinofficial
https://www.instagram.com/inquirewithinofficial/
Twitter: @inquireofficial
https://twitter.com/inquireofficial
Band: Inquire Within
https://www.facebook.com/InquireWithinOfficial/
Minds:
https://www.minds.com/InquireWithin
Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/uKQZRLwG6XCP/
Gab:
https://gab.com/inquirewithin
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/inquirewithin
YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/inquirewithin
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/7G66N3ygvxEKkgzPtbWKVu?si=yh44uNKOTmayPy1raDVTrg
LYRICS:
Tormentors of this land
Are taking their final stand
They have weaponized
Their righteous army
Of those who were fooled
Into believing immoral morality
Hatred is king
In the Temple of Moloch
Our division is feeding
Our own demise
Follow the money trail
It is the devils tail
Under your crusades disguise
Molochs coven
Feeds off our
Lack of unity
Sacrificing our children
And drinking their fear
Their rituals are performed
Right in front of us
The dark realms portals
Are open and surrounding us
Somebody save me
Today I will repent
And repeat my sins
Trapped in the cycle
Of empowering demons
You’re afraid of the dark
I’m afraid of my mind
Fear is king
In the Temple of Moloch
Disharmony is feeding
Our own demise
Follow the propaganda trail
It is the the devils tail
Under our nightmares disguise
Molochs coven
Feeds off our
Lack of unity
The elites will bow
To the burning owl
Their rituals are performed
Right in front of us
The dark realms portals
Are open and surrounding us
Somebody save me
Song: Temple of Moloch
Album: Meditation For The Devil
Available at: https://inquirewithinofficial.com/
Every album sale plants 10 Trees!
Every 1000 Spotify/ Apple streams plants 1 Tree!
10 Trees planted for every merch sale ($10 or more)
Learn more about how we are planting trees at:
trees.org/sponsor/inquire-within/
Here is the lyric video for “Temple of Moloch”, the only dark and heavy song on my new album. Did I invent Acoustic Death Metal? This song is all about exposing corruption. For decades people made fun of “Conspiracy Theorists” for saying that the worlds Elites gather together, performing rituals and plotting major world events. Then a journalist snuck into the Bohemian Grove, one of the most secure events in the world. One where the most powerful people in the world.... run around naked and do ceremonies and rituals in front of statues of MOLOCH an ancient deity of child sacrifice. Now for about 2 decades the world leaders have publicly admitted that this event happens and try to play it off as just a “theatrical retreat”. Also for ever people though it was a “Conspiracy Theory” that the worlds elites are involved in massive human trafficking rings... and much worse.... well guess what, it’s HAPPENING! The evidence is all coming out. It is unfortunate that many of the worlds craziest and scariest conspiracies... are coming true, the worst is yet to be revealed.
Link to Streaming Services:
https://bstlnk.to/inquirewithin
This is an alternate version of the song, a bit different from on the album.
I was making some new sound effects to be part of the live backing tracks and wanted to include them in this. ENJOY!............... and expose the NWO
Video footage from:
CABIRIA: 1914 Silent Film Directed by Giovanni Pastrone
Dark Secrets Inside Bohemian Grove: 2000 Documentary film by Alex Jones
Exclusive UFO/ Paranormal articles at https://inquirewithinofficial.com/
Also check out my website http://UFO.video for UFO Footage, Witness Testimony, Government Insiders, Real Government Documents and more!
Follow "Inquire Within" on all social media for all my weirdness
Parler: @inquirewithinofficial
https://parler.com/profile/InquireWithinOfficial/posts
Instagram: @inquirewithinofficial
https://www.instagram.com/inquirewithinofficial/
Twitter: @inquireofficial
https://twitter.com/inquireofficial
Band: Inquire Within
https://www.facebook.com/InquireWithinOfficial/
Minds:
https://www.minds.com/InquireWithin
Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/uKQZRLwG6XCP/
Gab:
https://gab.com/inquirewithin
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/inquirewithin
YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/inquirewithin
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/7G66N3ygvxEKkgzPtbWKVu?si=yh44uNKOTmayPy1raDVTrg
LYRICS:
Tormentors of this land
Are taking their final stand
They have weaponized
Their righteous army
Of those who were fooled
Into believing immoral morality
Hatred is king
In the Temple of Moloch
Our division is feeding
Our own demise
Follow the money trail
It is the devils tail
Under your crusades disguise
Molochs coven
Feeds off our
Lack of unity
Sacrificing our children
And drinking their fear
Their rituals are performed
Right in front of us
The dark realms portals
Are open and surrounding us
Somebody save me
Today I will repent
And repeat my sins
Trapped in the cycle
Of empowering demons
You’re afraid of the dark
I’m afraid of my mind
Fear is king
In the Temple of Moloch
Disharmony is feeding
Our own demise
Follow the propaganda trail
It is the the devils tail
Under our nightmares disguise
Molochs coven
Feeds off our
Lack of unity
The elites will bow
To the burning owl
Their rituals are performed
Right in front of us
The dark realms portals
Are open and surrounding us
Somebody save me
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