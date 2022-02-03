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MSM Promotes Rape of 1-Year-Old Babies / Marjorie Taylor Greene Joins Alex Jones Live On Air – FULL
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100 views • February 03, 2022
Marjorie Taylor Greene will be joining Alex Jones LIVE on air! Don’t miss the most censored broadcast in the world! The Davos group’s medical communism model is collapsing like a house of cards as an in-depth Johns Hopkins report confirms the lockdowns killed more people than they saved and destroyed the world economy!
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