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Charlotte Gerson (Gerson Cancer Therapy) was interviewed for tv, the Gary Null Show in 1988
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83 views • March 31, 2022
Gary Null, Ph.D., traveled to Mexico in 1998 to learn more about the Gerson clinic.
-A week, just about all-in was $1750 at the time
-A week, just about all-in was $1750 at the time
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