The Crowhouse | There Can No Longer Be Any Confidence Placed In Any Government Anymore

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“Their stupidity does not amaze me, its when they're smart that amazes me. It's baffling whenever you find someone who's smart — incredible. Soon you'll have zoos for such things.” ― Frank Zappa
10 Year Old looks into the Future
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/10-year-old-looks-into-the-future_91sa6xSk5cphCtJ.html
Covid Swabs - Testing the test: Do not take it!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8GG4sRJVIfA
Experts warn against laminating your vaccine card just yet
https://www.msn.com/en-au/health/medical/experts-warn-against-laminating-your-vaccine-card-just-yet/ar-BB1fktt1?ocid=msedgntp
Do doctors have to have the covid-19 vaccine?
https://www.bmj.com/content/372/bmj.n810/rr-14
'We are walking into the mouth of this virus monster,' doctor warns
https://www.msn.com/en-au/health/medical/we-are-walking-into-the-mouth-of-this-virus-monster-doctor-warns/ar-BB1fd3mx?ocid=msedgntp
Paris medics fear worst of Covid wave still to come
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/world/paris-medics-fear-worst-of-covid-wave-still-to-come/ar-BB1fhxGO?ocid=msedgntp
Patrons at Crowded Restaurant Chant 'Get Out' at COVID Health Inspectors
‘Get out!’: Crowd chants health inspectors out of B.C. restaurant breaking COVID-19 health order
Three fully vaccinated people in Michigan DIED after contracting COVID
https://www.msn.com/en-au/health/medical/three-fully-vaccinated-people-in-michigan-died-after-contracting-covid/ar-BB1fmgqD?ocid=msedgntp
Dr. Charles Morgan on Psycho-Neurobiology and War
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z2tkZf8uL70h/
BEFORE WE PROCEED Part 1
Two people fight off 4 cops and 4 DCP agents and win with WORDS!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EcAVeXcOIlE
Commonwealth of Australia States Assembly
https://commonwealthofaustraliastatesassembly.com/
Masked Science Resource
https://onedrive.live.com/?authkey=%21AB1920WTtIvvMZw&;id=EBBEF72854739E09%2156709&cid=EBBEF72854739E09
Requiring the use of COVIDSafe
https://www.fwc.gov.au/general-protections-benchbook/workplace-rights-protections/requiring-the-use-covidsafe
ONE GREAT WORK NETWORK
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/
Affadavit of Status (pdf)
https://www.thecrowhouse.com/Documents/anon%20Affidavit%20of%20Status.pdf
Notice of Estoppel (42 Questions)
https://thecrowhouse.com/Documents/Estoppel%20Notice.pdf
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf
"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa
“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell
“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ― Frank Zappa
"The conscious and intelligent manipulation of the organized habits and opinions of the masses is an important element in democratic society. Those who manipulate this unseen mechanism of society constitute an invisible government which is the true ruling power of our country. We are governed, our minds are molded, our tastes formed, our ideas suggested, largely by men we have never heard of."
~ Edward Bernays
"So long as the people do not care to exercise their freedom, those who wish to tyrannize will do so; for tyrants are active and ardent, and will devote themselves in the name of any number of gods, religious and otherwise, to put shackles upon sleeping men." - Voltaire
"I would rather have questions that can't be answered than answers which can't be questioned". - Richard Feynman
"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn
THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!
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Mirrored https://www.bitchute.com/video/fh4qyOUuBeG9/
The Crowhouse