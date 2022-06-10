Dr Jennifer Daniels - Ditch Your Doctor Stop All the Tests and Take Care of Yourself on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (11.27.18)

Dr. Daniels has some quite “out of the box” opinions on the ostensibly ongoing thyroid “epidemic” . But, are there as many thyroid problems as people are being led to believe?





Questions and comments from listeners:

-Dental issues- any recommendations for receding gums?

-Is the dosage for blackstrap molasses to help balance blood sugar 1 Tablespoon per day?

-If I have very sore throat and am concerned that it may be strep, how can I deal with this without having to depend on doctor for throat culture/strep test?

-While on 3 capsules of Vitality, can three bowel movements daily all be in the early morning?

-And as someone who doesn’t eat meat how to help uterine prolapse?

-My 82 year old Mother-in-law- Conventional docs diagnosed her with COPD, put her on an inhaler and now on oxygen…supposedly she is stage 4 now…until last year she was very active, golfed three times a week etc. She was a smoker but stopped over 40 years ago. Any thoughts would be greatly appreciated.

-How one can safely remove “age spots” and moles from the skin without causing any scarring?

-My 87 year old mother was hospitalized for sepsis a few months ago. She was first diagnosed with a UTI and then we were told it was sepsis. She’s also diabetic and had her spleen removed over 50 years ago.

-Natural approaches to tinnitus (in just my left ear).

-Why do I have itching between the web of my fingers? And in the mornings when I get up I try to remember to drink a glass of water like you suggest but I noticed that I get nauseated after drinking the water, why is that?

-My husband is suffering from an over active bladder. He is 59 years old. His frequent urination happens after 12am. Is there a natural remedy for it?

-Thank you Patrick for recommending the relax sauna. I bought one a few months ago and it’s really helping me. After about thirty 25 minute saunas, there’s still lots of grease coming out of me, especially from my stomach, legs and feet. if there’s anything I can take topically or orally to help me get rid of this grease even faster? I am a blind 60 year old.

-Why do you recommend (2) b50 vitamins daily as opposed to (1) b100? What’s the difference?

-In regards to your Liver Cleanse formula, would you have the person lay on their right side for 30 minutes, and on their back and left side each for 15 minutes after consuming the oil and turpentine? And is the protocol done before bedtime?

-I am your age, but you look marvelous and I look old. I have “hamsters” (i.e sagging skin at a jaw line). I eat healthy: no junk food, some meat and, per your recommendation – drink distilled water and consume some collagen/gelatin. What shall I do to get rid of my grandma look?

-Is there anything safe to put on my breast to remove or shrink a keloid.

-What is max daily dose of Vitality Caps ?

-I am finding I have to urinate more frequently, which is becoming a major inconvenience.At my last physical I was told my prostate is normal size and I don’t have any problem with holding my bladder or leakage. It just is the urge and the frequency to go.

-What does Dr. Daniels recommend for a general heart-healthy lifestyle?

-What about folks who no longer have gallbladders? Any concerns when cleaning the liver?

-What should be the consistency of ones stool? Like a cow patty? Harder and more formed?

-Is the panic attack/bacon thing connected with Vitamin B5 found in pork?







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