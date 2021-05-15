Brought back from covid jab hell by God's names

We are a community of fellow patriots, libertarians, God loving, freedom seekers from Eastern Australia....our mentor in trauma recovery wishes to remain anonymous, so names have been changed to respect privacy...the story is ours to share...



...Another man brought back from covid jab hell by the power of God’s names ...



"... When I met my good friend Rob for tea a couple of weeks ago, I could see that he wasn’t totally present. His eyes looked distant. He was there, but not there at the same time. I told him that I was finding it hard to connect with him and asked him if he noticed anything unusual about himself. He said he had been feeling strange, vague and couldn’t get much done since his mum and dad (in England) had taken the cv jabs a couple of weeks prior...."



Live with good intent, ride the wave a:)