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PROFESSIONAL MOUNTAIN BIKER AND COVID JAB VICTIM KYLE WARNER EMOTIONAL BREAK DOWN
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290 views • November 14, 2021
Professional Mountain Biker and vaccine victim Kyle Warner emotionally breaks down and talks about how he had suicidal thoughts. He said 6 people in his vaccine reactions group committed suicide just in the last month. Most therapists won't listen, most doctors won't help and most social networks will censor you if you become a vaccine victim. Many vaccine victims suffer and don't know where to turn for answers. This is the harsh reality.
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