President of Bayer Pharmaceuticals Confirms mRNA Vaccines Are Gene Therapy Technology





Stefan Oelrich: "Ultimately the mRNA vaccines are an example for that cell and gene therapy. I always like to say: If we had surveyed two years ago in the public: ‘would you be willing to take a gene or cell therapy and inject it into your body?’ we probably would have had a 95% refusal rate.”





How Gene Editing is Changing our Lives | Michael Böttcher

https://youtu.be/oj1DjNPO7Hg?si=DzpDD26oqMA_Ex_J





#mRNA

#CRISPR

#GeneEditing

#GeneTherapy

#NanoTech

#Transhumanism

#TheGreatReset