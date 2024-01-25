Create New Account
President of Bayer Pharmaceuticals Confirms mRNA Vaccines Are Gene Therapy Technology
Published 13 hours ago

President of Bayer Pharmaceuticals Confirms mRNA Vaccines Are Gene Therapy Technology


Stefan Oelrich: "Ultimately the mRNA vaccines are an example for that cell and gene therapy. I always like to say: If we had surveyed two years ago in the public: ‘would you be willing to take a gene or cell therapy and inject it into your body?’ we probably would have had a 95% refusal rate.”


How Gene Editing is Changing our Lives | Michael Böttcher

https://youtu.be/oj1DjNPO7Hg?si=DzpDD26oqMA_Ex_J


#mRNA

#CRISPR

#GeneEditing

#GeneTherapy

#NanoTech

#Transhumanism

#TheGreatReset

