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Handel Messiah 'Every Mountain..Made Low' - Isaiah 40:4 [Bible Prophecy]
Luke2136
Luke2136
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62 views • July 10, 2022

From Handel Messiah (Paul Elliot) a short clip from the third song or 'piece' - Isaiah 40:4 prophecy:

Isaiah 40:4 - Crooked World Only Made Straight At Return of the Lord Jesus Christ.

It's being utterly wrecked now, purposely, and the simple fact is that there is only one way this world can ever be put right. It will never happen otherwise. That one way is at the return of the Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ.

Isaiah 40:4 is bible prophecy speaking to this event - at which time..

(Isaiah 40:4) 'Every valley shall be exalted, and every mountain and hill shall be made low: and the crooked shall be made straight, and the rough places plain'

Mountains and hills made low speaks of what will be done with the corrupt and godless kingdoms of men; valleys exalted speaks of the fulfillment of another prophecy - when the "meek shall inherit the earth; and shall delight themselves in the abundance of peace" [Ps. 37:11]*

Not everybody believes bible prophecy. Makes no difference. As the next verse (Isaiah 40:5) declares .. 'for the mouth of the LORD hath spoken it':

(5) 'And the glory of the LORD shall be revealed, and all flesh shall see it together: for the mouth of the LORD hath spoken it' [Isa. 40:5]

--------------------------------------------

*Note: "Isaiah 40:4-5 refers to the '2nd coming' of the Lord Jesus Christ. The glory of the LORD will be seen then by all the world. This was not the case at the first advent of the Saviour Jesus when the "princes of the world...crucified the Lord of glory" - 1Cor. 2:8. At his second advent every eye shall see it - Rev. 1:7. The 'rapture' of the church is not considered here. The 'rapture' is before, the '2nd coming' is after, the 'time of tribulation' [Matt. 24:21]. The meek that will inherit the earth is not the NT church..."

see full post: Isa. 40:4 Prophecy (Handel Messiah) Crooked World Only Made Straight At Return Of Jesus Christ

https://anothervoicerev184.blogspot.com/2017/01/isaiah-404-prophecy-this-crooked-world.html

Keywords
bibleprophecyrapturescriptureisaiahmillennium2nd cominghandel messiah
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