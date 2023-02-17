The vaccines are produced by military contractors, says Peter McCullough, MD

“The vaccines are largely produced by military contractors.” “Pfizer and Moderna… are basically shields… like a figure head…” “The final fill and finish, that is pouring the vials of the vaccine, that’s done by defense contractors.” “Under EUA — Emergency Use Authorization — there is no inspection for safety, purity or quality.” “The [NIH] division dealing with [biological threats] is called BARDA — Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority.” “On the military side, the research organization is DARPA — The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.” “On the DARPA website is a program called ADEPT P3 program — Autonomous Diagnostics to Enable Prevention and Therapeutics (ADEPT) Pandemic Prevention Platform (P3).” “In that program, for many years, they have described that DARPA is working with messenger RNA (mRNA).” “The key was to have global and national emergencies [so they could claim they needed ‘Emergency Use Authorization’ for the vaccines].” “Under ‘Emergency Use Authorization’ [for the vaccines], it is debatable whether or not FDA approval is even needed.” Peter McCullough, MD tells Alex Jones on Nov 6, 2022. The full interview is posted here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/t78ypK0baaOx/

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News

