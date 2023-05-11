Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
KEVIN J. JOHNSTON ORGANIZED THE OTTAWA TRUCKERS CONVOY OF 2022?
4 views
channel image
KevinJJohnston
Published Yesterday |
Donate

Rick Walker, former CTV "Journalist" (Liar) has stated publicly that he is aware that I, Kevin J. Johnston and my team of Derek Storie, Ed Jamnisek and Stefanos Karatopis organized the internationally renowned and loved trucker's convoy.

He check NONE of his sources, otherwise, he would have known that Derek was in Calgary and I was IN MAXIMUM SECURITY PRISON for telling you the truth about the FAKE P A N D E M I C !

Canada locks up conservative journalists, and PAYS OFF deflectors like Rick Walker.

Careful who you listen to!

www.FreedomReport.ca

Keywords
newspoliticsfakenewsctvkevinjjohnstontruckerconvoy2022rickwalker

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket