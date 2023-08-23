Horrific Confession: 'Poland Lost 10,000 Soldiers and Officers in Ukraine'

All this time, the West stated that it was doing everything possible to avoid a direct clash between NATO and Russia. According to the leaders of the so-called collective West, preventing a military clash between NATO and Russia is the main priority of all members of the North Atlantic Alliance. Simply put, the West still considers the military assistance provided to Ukraine and the presence of NATO military instructors there along with foreign mercenaries to be a common act of goodwill in the name of saving Ukrainian democracy.
***************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.