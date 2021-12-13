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Who is allah?
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75 views • December 13, 2021
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
Credits to a friend who exposes who allah is and his religion of “peace”.
This video is not intended to offend Muslims but to show them the false “god” they are worshipping. To all Muslims, I beseech you please to turn to Jesus Christ, the Son of the living God, in Whom you’ll find peace. There is no peace in islam but there’s peace of mind with Jesus.
Credits to a friend who exposes who allah is and his religion of “peace”.
This video is not intended to offend Muslims but to show them the false “god” they are worshipping. To all Muslims, I beseech you please to turn to Jesus Christ, the Son of the living God, in Whom you’ll find peace. There is no peace in islam but there’s peace of mind with Jesus.
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