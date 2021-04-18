© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EMERGENCY TRUCKS MOVING TO NEW YORK CITY ! - Mirror
Follow
7
Share
Report
582 views • April 18, 2021
Original: https://www.bitchute.com/video/6t8eZfwwd4Yw/
Channel: Harry Vox - Unsafe Space
First published at 11:32 UTC on April 18th, 2021.
Are they planning a disaster?
Did they get a delivery of 5G equipment they need to install quickly?
Who knows when you live in a fascist deep state - could be anything.
Please comment below if you know whats going on.
(original link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ni6w3e0jNm8)
Channel: Harry Vox - Unsafe Space
First published at 11:32 UTC on April 18th, 2021.
Are they planning a disaster?
Did they get a delivery of 5G equipment they need to install quickly?
Who knows when you live in a fascist deep state - could be anything.
Please comment below if you know whats going on.
(original link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ni6w3e0jNm8)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.