Uprising! BoJo Dumped In UK As Farmers Dump Manure On Dutch Government!

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The Ron Paul Liberty Report
As UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson finally had his stiff white knuckles pried from power yesterday, the rest of Europe - starting with Holland - is erupting in massive protests. Is this the beginning of the end for Europe's Covid-lockdowning, Ukraine-obsessed, WEF-hob-nobbing elite? Mises Institute President Jeff Deist joins today's Liberty Report.