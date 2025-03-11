BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Shoot'em Up - The Truth About Vaccines (2008) - Vaccine Documentary
CuresWanted
CuresWanted
862 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
122 views • 1 month ago

Judy Apicella and her toddler Nico go on a quest that is shared in their delightful video. Judy's quest takes her and Nico to interview several doctors who have stepped out of their comfort zone to explore the real world of vaccine damage, vaccine failure to immunize or protect and the lack of science behind vaccination. 

 

Vaccinations: The issue of our times! 

Do vaccines cause autism, ADD, chronic illness, SIDS, diabetes and other illness? SHOOT'EM UP presents the side of the vaccine story that they do not want you to know. Robert Kennedy, Congressman Dan Burton and many Doctors and parents believe there has been a cover up by the CDC to hide the facts they knew about the dangers of vaccines. Did you know that we give children 23 viruses before they reach the age of 5? Did you know autism skyrocketed after the addition of more vaccines on the mandatory schedule and did you know that these vaccines contain thimerosal, which is ethyl mercury? 

 

To support CuresWanted, please consider leaving a tip! https://buymeacoffee.com/cureswanted 

Travel Deals: https://wg.vacations/88974311578 

More Travel Deals: https://taketestdrive.club/index.php?page=register&c=SR991947 

Keywords
cancerautismvaccinationsvaccinemmrinfluenzamercurypoliodptthimerosalhibhomeopathicvaricellahep bformaldehydeblood brain barrierethyl mercuryipvevidence of harmhep apcv 7nosodechicken pox partylatheriscot death
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy