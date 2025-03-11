Shoot'em Up - The Truth About Vaccines (2008) - Vaccine Documentary

Judy Apicella and her toddler Nico go on a quest that is shared in their delightful video. Judy's quest takes her and Nico to interview several doctors who have stepped out of their comfort zone to explore the real world of vaccine damage, vaccine failure to immunize or protect and the lack of science behind vaccination.

Vaccinations: The issue of our times!

Do vaccines cause autism, ADD, chronic illness, SIDS, diabetes and other illness? SHOOT'EM UP presents the side of the vaccine story that they do not want you to know. Robert Kennedy, Congressman Dan Burton and many Doctors and parents believe there has been a cover up by the CDC to hide the facts they knew about the dangers of vaccines. Did you know that we give children 23 viruses before they reach the age of 5? Did you know autism skyrocketed after the addition of more vaccines on the mandatory schedule and did you know that these vaccines contain thimerosal, which is ethyl mercury?

