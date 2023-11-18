Create New Account
The Absolute Truth With Emerald Robinson November 17, 2023
The Absolute Truth w/ Emerald
Audit the Vote PA describes the curious case of disappearing votes in the recent Pennsylvania Supreme Court justice race. One brave journalist describes being kidnapped by the cartel. Plus the NiH is back at it again with more funding for risky bat experiments on U.S. soil.




