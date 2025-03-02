''CHARGING ME WITH WAR CRIMES IN GAZA IS LIKE CHARGING GEORGE W BUSH FOR 9-11'' ☭ BIBI GIVES IT UP

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Netanyahu: "Charging me with war crimes in Gaza is like charging George Bush for 9/11"
Source: https://x.com/iluminatibot/status/1896088469002494136
Thumbnail: https://yalibnan.com/2018/09/26/trump-says-two-state-solution-works-best-for-the-israeli-palestinian-conflict/
WE ACCEPT YOUR CHALLENGE ✅
