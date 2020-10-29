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PEDOGATE 2020 PT.III - Symbolism & Pizzagate 2.0
FrameControl
FrameControl
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540 views • October 29, 2020
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0:00
0:12 - ARMY TESTIMONY/INTRO
3:30 - CHAPTER ONE: DECIPHERING SYMBOLS
20:26 - CHAPTER TWO: PIZZAGATE 2.0
41:00 - CREDITS

SOURCES:
https://www.boywiki.org/

https://www.nytimes.com/2010/03/04/fashion/04Washington.html

https://brightestyoungthings.com/articles/a-very-gay-columbus-day

https://www.kptv.com/news/former-vice-president-of-walt-disney-sentenced-to-more-than-6-years-in-portland-sex/article_16160408-9114-11e9-8ef8-af95a9481221.html#:~:text=PORTLAND%2C%20OR%20(KPTV)%20%2D,to%2081%20months%20in%20prison.

https://medium.com/@robert.david.steele.vivas/pedophilia-and-empire-satan-sodomy-judges-and-pedophilia-from-florida-in-america-to-norfolk-f218a43a7bf1

https://www.boysclubnetwork.com/

https://web.archive.org/web/20070913111720/http://freespirits.org/blogo/blvari.htm

https://hive.blog/pizzagate/@mes/9tfju62n

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-43179696

https://web.archive.org/web/20200625230229/https://www.amazon.co.uk/d/Books/Jungle-Book-Storybook-CD/1405484527

https://archive.is/GKja1

http://www.boston-catholic-journal.com/a-primer-to-catholic-symbolism.htm

https://www.wtpnews.us/symbols

https://www.nytimes.com/2006/08/21/technology/21pedo.html

https://www.foxnews.com/world/mysterious-french-modeling-agent-jean-luc-brunel-jeffrey-epstein
Keywords
bill clintonsex culthillary clintonoccultcultsatanismpedophileschild pornchild traffickingpizzagatejohn podestajeffery epsteinsratony podestasatanic ritual abuseritual abuseisaac kappychild molestersdevil worshipghislaine maxwellfindersmouthy buddhapedogate 2020british establishmentpodesta art
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