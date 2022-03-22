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When Babies Are Dismembered & Murdered, But The Cops Are After You
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20 views • March 22, 2022
Recently, a group of Christian activists was arrested trying to bring attention to the murder of the unborn, as well as the born along with their body parts being sold illegally. This took place at the San Francisco Planned Parenthood, the very facility featured in the expose by the Center For Medical Progress back in 2015, which then Attorney General and political whore, as well as actual whore, Kamala Harris helped to cover up and attack those exposing the crime. AJ Hurley joins me to talk about that experience and what he, his wife and their teams of Christian activists are engaged in as they uphold God's law not to murder and press the true Gospel of Jesus Christ to those in need of redemption while seeking to save these precious babies who are made in the image of God.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/when-babies-are-dismembered-murdered-but-the-cops-are-after-you-video/
Join our main chat on Discord: https://discord.gg/5YKACb46xJ
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsofliberrtyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
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https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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