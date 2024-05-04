Serpent Seed and the Seed War - Part 5 - WHERE IS ISRAEL?

A teaching about True Israel scattered to the "4 corners of the earth" after their captivity in 722 BC by Assyria. This teaching revealing multitudes of scriptures and current statistics that do not align with the Jews of modern day Israel, and misconceptions taught in the Body of Christ that are repeated, but found nowhere in scripture.
For more, get: ROOTS OF INIQUITY
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.