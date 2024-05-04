Create New Account
Serpent Seed and the Seed War - Part 5 - WHERE IS ISRAEL?
Cleansing The Bloodline
Published Yesterday

A teaching about True Israel scattered to the "4 corners of the earth" after their captivity in 722 BC by Assyria.  This teaching revealing multitudes of scriptures and current statistics that do not align with the Jews of modern day Israel, and misconceptions taught in the Body of Christ that are repeated, but found nowhere in scripture.

For more, get: ROOTS OF INIQUITY

Purchase Paperback or eBook

biblejesustruthjewsbloodlinestrue israellost 10 tribesnot replacement theologynot british israelismroots of iniquity

