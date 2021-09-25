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Visual Proof of Vaccine Spike Proteins and Blood Clotting- Narrated by Mike Adams of Natural News
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345 views • September 25, 2021
In the situation update for 9/24/21 Mike Adams narrates a Russian video demonstrating a Chinese blood cupping procedure which definitively demonstrates how the vaccines cause the blood to clot after the injection. Understanding how this impacts one's health explains why there are now so many deaths and serious adverse effects from this shot.
Following the demonstration is a young woman describing what happened to her father after the shot bringing home the direct impact of this effect on real people.
Know the risks before taking the shot. Now, you'll know. The decision is yours.
Subscribe to this channel for continued updates.
Following the demonstration is a young woman describing what happened to her father after the shot bringing home the direct impact of this effect on real people.
Know the risks before taking the shot. Now, you'll know. The decision is yours.
Subscribe to this channel for continued updates.
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