PARAQUAT, PARKINSON’S, AND THE GROWING PESTICIDE PUSHBACK

New research and major legal battles are raising urgent questions about the safety of pesticides and herbicides used in the U.S. food supply. Hear the growing controversy surrounding chemicals like paraquat, a widely used herbicide that has been banned in more than 70 countries but is still permitted in the United States.





Facing thousands of lawsuits linking the chemical to Parkinson’s disease, manufacturer Syngenta has announced plans to stop producing paraquat, highlighting how courtroom pressure is often moving faster than regulatory action. At the same time, new scientific research is revealing alarming findings about pesticide exposure, including evidence that prenatal and early childhood exposure may cause DNA damage, epigenetic changes, immune system disruption, and developmental health risks.





Jefferey also explores a groundbreaking study suggesting that pesticide exposure could have health effects lasting across multiple generations, potentially influencing disease risk, fertility, and metabolic health for decades.





Meanwhile, controversial provisions in the proposed U.S. Farm Bill could shield pesticide manufacturers from lawsuits by limiting state-level challenges to federal pesticide labeling rules—sparking growing grassroots opposition from health advocates and environmental groups.





As debates intensify over the future of glyphosate, paraquat, and other agricultural chemicals, this discussion examines the role of regulatory agencies, scientific research, and public advocacy in shaping the safety of America’s food system.