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Time Travel and Sodomite Programming in Film and TV - Part 8 - FAQ About Time Travel - Easter Egg Import
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91 views • March 01, 2020
In this installment we move on from The Lake House to expose a British film called “FAQ About Time Travel”. We still intend to give The Lake House more attention, but because there's so much there to be covered we decided to simplify, spinning that off independent of this series so we could move on here to examples from other media.
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