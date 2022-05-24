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Doodle Hidden in Fievel Goes West
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93 views • May 24, 2022
American Tale: Fievel Goes West, the 1991 sequel to 1986's An American Tale, earned a G-rating from the Motion Picture Association of America, but that doesn't mean the animated feature is without salacious content. As first uncovered back in 2011, Fievel Goes West includes a drawing of a penis in front of Tanya Mousekewitz as she sings "Dreams to Dream"
The blink-and-you-miss-it moment happens at the 46-minute mark in Fievel Goes West.
The blink-and-you-miss-it moment happens at the 46-minute mark in Fievel Goes West.
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