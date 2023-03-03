Intelligence Expert Brian O'Shea on How the CCP Positioned Itself to Manipulate the COVID Narrative
"It's covert influence at a global scale...Take Twitter for example...Fei-Fei Li used to be the AI person for the CCP and was the COO at Twitter."
https://rumble.com/v2bkjru-intelligence-expert-brian-oshea-on-how-the-ccp-positioned-itself-to-manipul.html
https://twitter.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1631647547805556743
